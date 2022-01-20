Baby delivered in ambulance

THANJAVUR

Devi (29) of Mudukadu near Peravurani gave birth to a girl child in the ambulance in which she was being transported to the Government Hospital at Pudukottai from the Government Hospital at Peravurani on Thursday.

According to sources, Devi had been admitted to the Peravurani Government Hospital for delivery. However, as her blood pressure had dropped, she was being taken to the Government Hospital at Pudukottai in a government ambulance.

She developed labour pain while the vehicle was nearing Ammaiyandi-Veerapuram located six kilometres from Peravurani at around 1-45 a.m. The ambulance staff parked the vehicle on the roadside and helped the woman deliver the baby.

Subsequently, the woman and the newborn were rushed to the Pudukottai Government Hospital and admitted to the maternity ward, sources said.