B. Mettur PHC lacks compound wall, raising safety concerns

B. Mettur Primary Health Centre (PHC), located in Balakrishnampatti Town Panchayat in Thuraiyur taluk, which caters to the healthcare needs of over 17,000 people, lacks a compound wall, posing safety concerns for both staff and patients.

Situated on the outskirts of B. Mettur village, the absence of a boundary wall at the PHC is a growing issue, particularly during night. The lack of a compound wall leaves the facility vulnerable to encroachments and poses potential safety issues to patients and their escorts, especially given its remote location near Pachamalai. The PHC, which has an ambulance providing regular patient transport, is impacted by the absence of a proper enclosure, compromising safety, according to sources from the PHC.

G. Ramesh, a district committee member of the Communist Party of India, said: “Having no compound wall allows encroachments into the PHC premises. As the PHC is located in a remote area, there is a lack of adequate street lighting. Generators should be installed to provide continuous power.”

An official from the Town Panchayat said funds would be allocated soon and work on setting up a compound wall would begin in the near future to address these concerns.