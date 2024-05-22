ADVERTISEMENT

Ayyakkannu arrested in Tiruchi

Published - May 22, 2024 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam State president P. Ayyakannu has been arrested as he allegedly tried to go to Chennai for staging a protest without permission.

Members of Mr. Ayyakannu’s organisation were also arrested in Woraiyur police station and Cantonment police station for staging a protest to release him.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ayyakannu and his followers planned to stage a protest in Chennai, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfil his electoral promises to farmers in 2014 and 2019. They were arrested by Woraiyur police.

Later, three members climbed up a cell phone tower demanding the release of Mr. Ayyakannu. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police conducted talks with them and made them come down. Meanwhile, four others tried to block Salai Road near C.S.I hospital and were arrested.

Cantonment police detained three members who tried to board a train from Tiruchi junction.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

