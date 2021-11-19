Ayyakannu calls off relay fast

P. Ayyakannu, president of a farmers’ forum, distributes sweets to the public in Tiruchi on Friday.

TIRUCHI

19 November 2021 22:21 IST

Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam president P. Ayyakannu, who had been leading a sit-in relay fast along with his supporters at his house here over the past 39 days to press for the repeal of the three new farm laws and other demands, has withdrawn the stir.

Mr. Ayyakannu called off the stir following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the repeal of the three laws on Friday. The farmers had planned to go on a 46-day relay fast from October 12 but had to confine themselves to Mr. Ayyakannu’s house in the city after being denied permission for the protest in public.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s decision, Mr.Ayyakannu hoped that the legislative process to repeal the laws would be taken up on the very first day of the winter session of Parliament. “We accept and welcome the decision. The Prime Minister should also ensure doubling of the profit to farmers for agriculture produce and allot adequate funds for the execution of Godavari-Cauvery river link scheme,” Mr. Ayyakannu said.

Claiming that the repeal of the laws was a victory to their struggle, Mr. Ayyakannu and others distributed sweets to the public and burst crackers.