Ayyakannu booked for abusing woman farmer

Special CorrespondentC. Jaisankar TIRUCHI:
October 01, 2022 17:08 IST

Police have registered a case against P. Ayyakannu, president of Desiya Thennindiya Nathigal Inappu Sangam, for abusing a woman at a farmer’s grievance day meeting held here on Friday.

According to sources,  Kousalya, 55, a woman farmer of Edumalai near Mannachanallur, was waiting for an opportunity to make a point before the Collector and reportedly questioned Ayyakannu for taking much time when many others were waiting to air their grievances. 

Ayyakannur rushed toward her and entered into a heated argument with her. He also reportedly abused her. Following this, Kousalya lodged a complaint with Sessions Court police station. Based on it, police booked Ayyakannu under Section 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public places) of the Indian Penal Code.

