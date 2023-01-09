AYUSH Ministry to consider demand for setting up Siddha institute in Tiruchi

January 09, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai on Monday said that his Ministry would consider the demand of establishing an All India Institute of Siddha or a Siddha Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 6 th Siddha Day celebrations organised by the Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha in association with the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, he said that he had received demands for setting up a national institute for Siddha medicine in Tiruchi considering its central location and accessibility to other parts of the State. He would take up the demand to the notice of the Prime Minister and suitable action would be taken.

Mr. Kalubhai said that previous governments did not accord importance to Indian medicine systems until 2014. The Centre had started giving importance to Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the country. The AYUSH Ministry had been taking a number of initiatives to popularise Indian traditional medicines. It had received huge allocation of funds to set up infrastructure in different parts of the country. It was aimed at promoting the Indian medicine systems, the AYUSH Ministry and the World Health Organisation had been establishing a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The Minister said that his Ministry would give importance to carry out research on the efficacy of traditional medicines being followed in the country for many years. The institutes and AYUSH medical colleges had already been promoting research on drugs and treatments. More than 40,000 studies had been conducted on traditional medicine and several of them were published in reputed journals.

S. Thirunavukarasar, Member of Parliament, Tiruchi, said that the Centre should celebrate National Siddha Day on January 9 every year. It would spread awareness of Siddha medicine across the country. Moreover, the literature on Siddha should be translated in other Indian languages.

Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said that the Centre was keen on promoting traditional medicines, including Siddha. The Kasi Tamil Sangamam in Kasi had helped the people from different parts of the country to gain knowledge of Siddha too.

S. Ganesh, Director, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, R. Meenakumari, Director General, Central Council for Research in Siddha and others spoke.