Tiruchirapalli

Ayudh award for OFT security officer

Lt. Col. Karthikesh Kasinath, Security Officer, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, has received the Ayudh Award for 2020-21 conferred by Ordnance Factory Headquarters, Kolkata.

The srmy officer was felicitated by the General Manager of Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, Sanjay Dwivedi, on Thursday during the Ordnance Factory Day celebration. The award has been won by an officer in OFT for the first time since its inception in 1968.

The ‘Best Security Officer’ award was conferred in recognition of execution of new security protocols and procedures.

