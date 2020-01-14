AYSS launched in districts

TIRUVARUR

Food Minister R.Kamaraj launched the Amma Youth Sports Scheme in Tiruvarur district at a function held at Pillur Village Panchayat in Nannilam Block on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the scheme, the Minister said that youth would be trained in any one of the following sports – kabbadi, volleyball, cricket or ball badminton – at the centre to be set up in 430 village panchayats and in 7 town panchayats in Tiruvarur district at a total cost of ₹ 2.55 crore. The Rural Development Department had been entrusted with the responsibility of creating playground for these sports in the villages and town panchayats.

Thanjavur

Agriculture Minister R.Duraikannu inaugurated the AYSS in Thanjavur district at Nanjikottai Village Panchayat in Thanjavur block on Tuesday. Sports facilities under this scheme would be created in 589 village panchayats and 22 town panchayats in Thanjavur district, he added.