AYSS launched in districts

TIRUVARUR
Food Minister R.Kamaraj launched the Amma Youth Sports Scheme in Tiruvarur district at a function held at Pillur Village Panchayat in Nannilam Block on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the scheme, the Minister said that youth would be trained in any one of the following sports – kabbadi, volleyball, cricket or ball badminton – at the centre to be set up in 430 village panchayats and in 7 town panchayats in Tiruvarur district at a total cost of ₹ 2.55 crore. The Rural Development Department had been entrusted with the responsibility of creating playground for these sports in the villages and town panchayats.
Thanjavur
Agriculture Minister R.Duraikannu inaugurated the AYSS in Thanjavur district at Nanjikottai Village Panchayat in Thanjavur block on Tuesday. Sports facilities under this scheme would be created in 589 village panchayats and 22 town panchayats in Thanjavur district, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.