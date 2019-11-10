Security strengthened in central districts of Tamil Nadu

Tight security arrangements have been made in Central districts, including Tiruchi and Thanjavur, in the wake of pronouncement of verdict in Ayodhya case. However, the district remained peaceful.

As many as 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and other districts, according to V. Varadharaju, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone.

He said a high alert has been sounded. Police personnel were closely monitoring the developments so as to ensure tranquillity. Nine companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police have also been deployed for security.

Mr. Varadharaju, who is camping in Tiruvarur, said that the vigil would be maintained round-the-clock. Additional security had been made at vital installations, temples and religious places and the State and Central government institutions. There was no report of any untoward incident in any part of the central districts.

Sri Brihadeeswara Temple (Big Temple) in Thanjavur, Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai, Adhikumbeswarar Temple in Kumbakonam, and Iravadeeswarar Temple in Darasuram were among those brought under enhanced security cover. Devotees were allowed entry after frisking by the police.

Mr. Varadharaju said that the special arrangements would be continued for a few more days. Superintendents of Police had been asked to step up vigil wherever the situation warranted.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj said additional security had been provided at thickly- populated areas and public places such as Central Bus Stand to prevent untoward incidents. “The situation is normal and peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported so far,” Mr. Amalraj said.