Axe falls only on encroachments by poor people: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that only encroachments in public places by poor people are being dealt with firmly by the official machinery.

In a demonstration organised by the CPI(M) Thanjavur District Unit here on Friday, protestors demanded firm action against the encroachment of government lands by an educational institution on the outskirts of Thanjavur.

Claiming that the institution had encroached upon 31 acres and put up several buildings on the land allocated for setting up an open prison at Thirumalaisamudhram, the demonstrators regretted that while officialdom turn a blind eye towards such encroachments by “influential groups”, they did not hesitate to raze down or clear the encroachments made by poor people.

In the present case, they claimed, the official machinery had just issued an eviction notice at the instance of a Court order and failed to initiate further actions after lapse of the deadline fixed for handing over possession of the land by the encroacher to the government.