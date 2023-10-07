Awareness tour for schools students in Tiruchi

October 07, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

About 50 school children from the child protection centre in Tiruchi were taken on a one-day tour to picnic spots in the district on Friday as part of the Kalaignar Centenary Celebration and World Tourism Day.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagged off the awareness tour from the Collectorate and distributed notebooks and stationery items to the children. The tour was organised by the Tourism Department for the orphan students studying Classes VI to XII in government schools in the district.

The children were taken to Anna Science Centre – Planetarium, where special 3D shows were organised. They also visited the Science Park and Dinosaur Park in the Planetarium. The next stop was at the Butterfly Conservatory at Melur in Srirangam, where they saw the indoor conservatories, artificial pond, garden, butterfly greenhouse and more. A short film about butterflies and nature was also screened.

In the evening, the children visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and witnessed the architectural marvel of the temple. Information about the idols, historical statues, and sculptures was highlighted by the tourist guide.

Rahul Gandhi, District Child Protection Officer; T. Jagadeeswari, Tourism Officer, and other officials took part.

