Awareness talk on hypertension at Tiruchi prison

May 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar 10295
Senthilkumar Nallusamy, chief cardiologist of Rana Hospital, speaks at the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

Senthilkumar Nallusamy, chief cardiologist of Rana Hospital, speaks at the Central Prison in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hypertension (high blood pressure) and heart health were the focus of an awareness talk delivered by Senthilkumar Nallusamy, chief cardiologist of Rana Hospital at the Central Prison in Tiruchi recently.

The lecture was organised for inmates on the eve of World Hypertension Day (May 17), and presided over by K. Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, Tiruchi Range, and senior officials.

Combatting low awareness rates across the globe, mainly in middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods are being highlighted this year, with the theme being ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

Dr. Nallusamy said that it was important to maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking and alcohol and meditate in order to reduce stress levels.

A low-sodium diet and regular fitness routine would help to control blood pressure, said the cardiologist, adding that patients must take their medication as recommended by their physicians.

“If hypertension is not managed properly, it can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney problems and damage the eye and other organs,” said Dr. Nallusamy.

World Hypertension Day is observed by World Hypertension League (WHL).

