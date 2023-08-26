ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness run on HIV/AIDS on August 30

August 26, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration for the conduct of “Red Run”, campaign to bring awareness on HIV/AIDS, on August 30 in Thanjavur.

According to an official release, the run to awareness on HIV/AIDS, health and mental health is being held as part of the “Youth Festival 2023-24” will be flagged off from the Annai Sathya Sports Complex on the Medical College Road, Thanjavur at 7 a.m. to reach the South Zone Cultural Centre located 5 kilometres away from the Sports Complex on the same road.

The event is open for college students and those aspiring to participate in the event has to register their names through their respective colleges by forwarding the list of participants to dapcuthanjavur2023@gmail.com or through mobile number: 96596 54996, the release added.

