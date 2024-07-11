GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness rally taken out on World Population Day in Tiruchi

Published - July 11, 2024 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Awareness rally being taken out to mark World Population Day in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Family Welfare Bureau took out an awareness rally in the city on Thursday to mark World Population Day.

Nursing students from K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College and three other colleges in the city, besides students of Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts, participated in the rally to highlight the importance of population control.

The rally was flagged off by P. Paramasivam, Joint Director of District Health Services. P. Subila, Deputy Director (in charge) of the Family Welfare Department, and A. Arshiya Begum, Dean (in charge) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), along with other officials, participated in the event.

