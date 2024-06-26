GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness rally on drug abuse held in Thanjavur

Published - June 26, 2024 06:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob on Wednesday flagged of a rally here to create awareness of drug abuse.

An official release said the rally was taken out by students of Rajah Serfoji Government College (Autonomous) from their campus in association with the Prohibition and Excise Department. The rally wound its way through R.R. Nagar and New Bus Stand before reaching the college campus.

A similar rally was held in Tiruvarur where Collector T. Charushree flagged off an awareness rally near the railway Junction. The rally, in which more than 500 school students participated, passed through important streets in the town before culminating on Tiruvarur Municipal Office premises on the southern bank of Kamalalayam tank, the release added.

