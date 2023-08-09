HamberMenu
Awareness rally on child abuse held in Tiruchi

August 09, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Social organisations, hospitals and National Service Scheme (NSS) student volunteers from colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Wednesday came together at a public rally to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention.

Organised by Rotary International District 3000 (all Rotary clubs of Tiruchi region), Joseph Eye Hospital, GVN Riverside Hospital, besides BDU, the event began at Children’s Traffic Park and ended at the uzhavar santhai in Anna Nagar.

It was inaugurated by N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, in the presence of BDU NSS coordinator Lakshmi Prabha and senior officials. Ms. Kamini spoke of the need to be vigilant against child abuse and ensure that young people were protected at all times.

Over 700 NSS student volunteers wore masks and carried placards with slogans about child abuse and children’s rights to raise awareness of the issue.

