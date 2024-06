An awareness rally was organised to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday in Tiruchi. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar administered the pledge against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at St. John’s Vestry School and flagged off a rally to create awareness against the usage of drugs. School and college students participated in the rally.

