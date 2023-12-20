ADVERTISEMENT

 Awareness rally highlights benefits of millets

December 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students take part in a ‘Millet Walkathon Rally’ in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Over 300 student volunteers participated in an awareness rally organised by the Food Safety Department in view of the year being observed as the International Year of Millets, in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The rally, which was flagged off by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, began at the Collectorate and ended at the roundabout near the District Court. Volunteers carried placards with slogans about the nutritional and health benefits of millets to raise awareness and promote the use of millets among the general public.

Mr. Kumar advised the volunteers to avoid carbohydrates for at least two days a week and include millets in their diet. He also urged them to educate their family, friends and the public about its benefits.

