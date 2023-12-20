GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Awareness rally highlights benefits of millets

December 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students take part in a ‘Millet Walkathon Rally’ in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Students take part in a ‘Millet Walkathon Rally’ in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Over 300 student volunteers participated in an awareness rally organised by the Food Safety Department in view of the year being observed as the International Year of Millets, in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The rally, which was flagged off by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, began at the Collectorate and ended at the roundabout near the District Court. Volunteers carried placards with slogans about the nutritional and health benefits of millets to raise awareness and promote the use of millets among the general public.

Mr. Kumar advised the volunteers to avoid carbohydrates for at least two days a week and include millets in their diet. He also urged them to educate their family, friends and the public about its benefits.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.