Awareness rally held in Karur

February 21, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Tuesday flagged off a rally to create awareness among the people of the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act 1956, enacted to provide the adoption of Tamil as the language to be used for official purposes of the State.

The rally that began at Government Arts College went along arterial roads via Thanthonimalai in the city and culminated on the same college premises. More than 300 people, including officials, professors, and students, participated in it. They carried placards and banners, highlighting the importance of the Act enacted December 12, 1956.

Dr. Prabhushankar said the awareness campaign would be carried out for a week. A number of initiatives had been planned to create awareness of the Act.

