June 05, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Awareness rallies, planting of saplings, and other events formed part of the World Environment Day celebrations held in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Monday.

While Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob flagged off a rally from near the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday to promote the usage of cloth bags instead of one-time use-and-throw plastic carry bags, Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree planted mangrove saplings along the coast at Muthupettai as part of the World Environment Day celebrations.

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, near Thanjavur organised a walkathon in association with the Vallam Panchayat to create awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on the environment.

Meanwhile, the students of Sankara Matric Higher Secondary School, Peralam, planted tree saplings at the Kirubha Samudhra Perumal Temple, Sirupuliyur in Nannilam taluk, Tiruvarur district as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. The Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation engaged in the promotion of green cover in the State, assisted the students in their endeavour to create a native dense forest at the temple premises.