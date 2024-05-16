Awareness raised about high blood pressure in Tiruchi

A city-based cardiologist held two public outreach programmes to raise awareness about high blood pressure ahead of World Hypertension Day.

Senthilkumar Nallusamy, chief cardiologist, Rana Hospital boarded the Pallavan Express at the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Thursday and handed out pamphlets about hypertension, besides checking the blood pressure of some persons on a 15-minute trip to Srirangam. Later, Dr. Senthilkumar conducted tests on staff members of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

“Hypertension is called a ‘silent killer’ because its symptoms are not noticeable. It occurs when the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. Left untreated, hypertension can damage the arteries and vital organs over time, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions. The good news is that it is preventable and manageable with lifestyle changes and, if necessary, with medication,” the cardiologist said in a statement.

Dr. Senthilkumar shared pointers to managing blood pressure such as reducing the intake of salt and high-fat food, cessation of smoking, and alcohol consumption and systematic blood pressure monitoring. Getting adequate sleep would lead to the reduction of stress, he said.

