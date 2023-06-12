Awareness programmes mark World Day Against Child Labour 

June 12, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Awareness rallies, pledge-taking, and signature campaigns marked the Anti-Child Labour Day in the central districts on Monday.

In Tiruchi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar initiated a signature campaign against child labour held at the District Collectorate. He also administered an oath in which all department officials took part.

Nagapattinam

Around 200 students carrying placards and banners with slogans underlining the need for the elimination of child labour for the overall development of society, salient features of compulsory education scheme, the importance of achieving higher education etc, marched through the District Collectorate and reached Revenue Divisional Office.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent Of Police Harsh Singh and other officials marched along with the students. In the end, the anti-child labour pledge was administered to them.

Pudukottai

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya flagged off a rally, taken out by students and officials, at the new bus stand. Later, the Collector and officials of various government departments took an oath to work with commitment and stop child labour.

Tiruvarur

Collector T. Charusree flagged off the rally organised from Tiruvarur Railway Station, in which around 300 persons, including students, volunteers, teachers and officials participated. The rally ended at the old bus strand. Pamphlets were distributed to the public.

Ms. Charusree also kickstarted the signature campaign and said that action would be initiated against people who engage children in work. People who come across any child forced or engaged in child labour, can report to the police station or call Childline on 1098, a press statement said.

Karur

Collector T. Prabhushankar initiated a signature campaign against child labour on account of the World Day Against Child Labour held at the District Collectorate. Pamphlets highlighting anti-labour practices were distributed. The Collector administered an oath.

Thanjavur

Collector Deepak Jacob signed on an anti-child labour awareness campaign signboard at the Collectorate. The Collector and government officials took an oath to abolish child labour.

Perambalur

Collector K. Karpagam administered an oath as part of the anti-child labour awareness campaign held at the Collectorate. Children below the age of 14 shall be engaged in any work or occupation. Anyone who employed children would face criminal action and a fine of ₹ 50,000 or imprisonment of 6 months to two years, a press release said.