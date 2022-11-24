November 24, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The district administration is in the process of carrying out an awareness programme on No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).

District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Thursday flagged off a campaign vehicle for spreading awareness over a two-week duration until December 4.

As part of the National Family Welfare Programme being implemented in Tamil Nadu since 1956, the three-minute procedure, according to a press release, is carried out in Government Hospitals and Government Medical College Hospitals.

Tamil Nadu is a front-ranking State in NSV, the press release said.