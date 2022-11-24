ADVERTISEMENT
The district administration is in the process of carrying out an awareness programme on No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).
District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Thursday flagged off a campaign vehicle for spreading awareness over a two-week duration until December 4.
As part of the National Family Welfare Programme being implemented in Tamil Nadu since 1956, the three-minute procedure, according to a press release, is carried out in Government Hospitals and Government Medical College Hospitals.
Tamil Nadu is a front-ranking State in NSV, the press release said.
