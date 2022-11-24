  1. EPaper
Awareness programme on No Scalpel Vasectomy

November 24, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is in the process of carrying out an awareness programme on No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV).

District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Thursday flagged off a campaign vehicle for spreading awareness over a two-week duration until December 4.

As part of the National Family Welfare Programme being implemented in Tamil Nadu since 1956, the three-minute procedure, according to a press release, is carried out in Government Hospitals and Government Medical College Hospitals.

Tamil Nadu is a front-ranking State in NSV, the press release said.

