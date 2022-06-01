Awareness programme on natural farming held

Progressive farmers and village panchayat presidents in Thanjavur district benefited from an awareness programme for village panchayat presidents organised by the Centre for Natural Farming and Sustainable Agriculture (CNFSA), Annamalai University, Chidambaram, on May 31.

Speakers at the training programme, which was held in virtual mode, stressed the need to practise natural farming in order to ensure the conservation of soil health and make agriculture more profitable.

Topics such as biodiversity conservation, multiple farming systems, bio-stimulants and vermicomposting techniques were also covered in the training programme organised by CNFSA in collaboration with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad, and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, according to a University release.