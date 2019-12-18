Awareness programme on hallmarking held

The Tiruchi Jewel Manufacturers Association on Wednesday organised an awareness programme to explain the need for mandatory hallmarking, ahead of a move to make it mandatory in the country.

Meenakshi Ganesan, Scientist, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), addressed the gathering of city jewellers and informed them of the need for hallmarks and how both sellers and buyers will benefit from it.

“Consumers need awareness on what is a quality product and what is not,” she said.

Mandatory BIS meant that all jewellery stores must have a certificate allowing them to sell standardised jewellery.

She said the BIS was organising awareness programmes across the country — in villages, ladies’ clubs and even in schools to ensure that the consumers knew what to look for while buying jewellery.

Jewellers had been given time to complete the procedure. Violations could attract penalty to the tune of ₹10 lakh and possible imprisonment, Ms. Ganesan warned them.

Jayant Kumar M. Mehta, President, Tiruchi Jewel Manufacturers Association, V. Arun, Secretary, and others took part in the awareness programme.