April 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An awareness programme on enhancement of employment conditions of inter-State migrant workers was organised in Karur on Thursday by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi. Around 75 representatives of various factories functioning in Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts participated in the programme.

The programme covered topics such as legal provisions under inter-State migrant workmen Act, basic needs and welfare facilities for inter-State migrant workmen, registration of inter-State migrant workmen in labour portal, identification of child and adolescent labour in migrant workmen and shortcomings observed in the employment of inter-State migrant workmen.

The Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi R. Sidharthan, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health S. Malathi, Deputy Director - II P. Tamizhchelvan, Deputy Director V. Poovitha and Certifying Surgeon, Dindigul, Madhusudhanan spoke on different topics covered during the programme which was organised by the Karur Exporters Association, a press release said.

