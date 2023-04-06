ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on enhancement of employment conditions of migrant workers held in Karur

April 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme on enhancement of employment conditions of inter-State migrant workers was organised in Karur on Thursday by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi. Around 75 representatives of various factories functioning in Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts participated in the programme. 

The programme covered topics such as legal provisions under inter-State migrant workmen Act, basic needs and welfare facilities for inter-State migrant workmen, registration of inter-State migrant workmen in labour portal, identification of child and adolescent labour in migrant workmen and shortcomings observed in the employment of inter-State migrant workmen.

The Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi R. Sidharthan, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health S. Malathi, Deputy Director - II P. Tamizhchelvan, Deputy Director V. Poovitha and Certifying Surgeon, Dindigul, Madhusudhanan spoke on different topics covered during the programme which was organised by the Karur Exporters Association, a press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US