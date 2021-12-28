Awareness programme on digital marketing on Dec. 30

Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will, in association with Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA), organise an awareness programme on digital marketing for entrepreneurs, who availed themselves of the utility of Central and State government schemes, on December 30.

Existing beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, and New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme could scale up their operations through digital marketing of their products by attending the online programme from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Thirty candidates will be allowed to register on first-come first-serve basis, a press release issued by TIDITSSIA Secretary S. Gopalakrishnan said.

Aspiring participants are required to register their names at the TIDITSSIA Office in Ariyamangalam over phone (0431 - 2440114/ 2440119 or 9659558111) or through email: tiditssiatry@gmail.com, the release said.