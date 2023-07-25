ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on climate change held

July 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

P. Murali Arthanari, programme coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, highlighted the impact of climate change and natural resource degradation on agriculture during an awareness programme held at Government High School, Podhavur, Tiruchi, on Tuesday.

Over 120 students attended the event organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Subject experts shared their experiences about climate change. Farmer Ondimuthu explained how his day-to-day operations had been affected by the change in weather patterns. Topics covered by the experts included tree plantation, soil health, and recent adaptation strategies to deal with the phenomenon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Free tree saplings were given to the students. Professor P. Masilamani, and subject matter specialists P.Punithavathi, R.Sheeba Jasmine, A.Renuka Devi and V.Guhan, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US