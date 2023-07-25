HamberMenu
Awareness programme on climate change held

July 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

P. Murali Arthanari, programme coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, highlighted the impact of climate change and natural resource degradation on agriculture during an awareness programme held at Government High School, Podhavur, Tiruchi, on Tuesday.

Over 120 students attended the event organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Subject experts shared their experiences about climate change. Farmer Ondimuthu explained how his day-to-day operations had been affected by the change in weather patterns. Topics covered by the experts included tree plantation, soil health, and recent adaptation strategies to deal with the phenomenon.

Free tree saplings were given to the students. Professor P. Masilamani, and subject matter specialists P.Punithavathi, R.Sheeba Jasmine, A.Renuka Devi and V.Guhan, spoke.

