Young Indians, Tiruchi Chapter, along with Childline India Foundation conducted an online session on ‘Defending innocence: sounds of the silence,’ an awareness programme on child safety on Thursday.

Members of BVM Global Senior Secondary School, Parenting Circle and ‘I Love Tiruchi’ took part in the session on Friday. Conducted by J. Godwin Prem Singh, Director, of Childline Nodal Agency, the objectives of the session was to help create an environment that gives safety to children and protect them from sexual abuse.

The parents discussed the need to teach children how to protect themselves and how to bridge the communication gap when discussing sexual abuse with the child.