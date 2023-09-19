HamberMenu
Awareness programme held

September 19, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Jaisankar C 6071

Juvenile Delinquency Awareness Programme was organised at Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Students from the first-year Post Graduate, Social Work Department of Bishop Heber College, City Police, Road Safety Club, Tamilnadu Bus Operator’s Association, and Generous Foundation participated in the event. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joseph Nixon, led the oath-taking ceremony focused on preventing Crime among young offenders.

In the second part of the program, D.R. Dharmaraj of the Bus Operator’s Association inaugurated the Juvenile Delinquency Sticker Campaign programme. Around 600 stickers were pasted on various buses on the occasion.

