ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme for police officers on Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act held in Perambalur

May 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme on the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act was organised for police officers in Perambalur district on Wednesday.

Advocates, who spoke at the meeting, explained the Act to the officers and rendered legal advice on ways to deal with cases booked under the Act. They also discussed human trafficking. 

The meeting held at the District Police Office in Perambalur and presided over by Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi was attended by officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors of Police and Sub-Inspectors, a press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US