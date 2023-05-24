HamberMenu
Awareness programme for police officers on Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act held in Perambalur

May 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme on the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act was organised for police officers in Perambalur district on Wednesday.

Advocates, who spoke at the meeting, explained the Act to the officers and rendered legal advice on ways to deal with cases booked under the Act. They also discussed human trafficking. 

The meeting held at the District Police Office in Perambalur and presided over by Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi was attended by officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors of Police and Sub-Inspectors, a press release said. 

