Awareness programme against drug addiction held

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan speaks at an awareness programme on drug addiction for heads of schools and colleges in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 04, 2022 20:14 IST

The City Police conducted an awareness against drug addiction for heads of schools and colleges here on Thursday. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan presided over the programme that was held at the City Armed Reserve police campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Karthikeyan underscored the need for joint efforts to prevent school and college students from using drugs and getting addicted to it. He asked the school and college heads to immediately alert the police in case they noticed those supplying drugs to students near their respective institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such awareness meetings would continue, he said, warning of initiating stern action as per law against those selling drugs, a police press release said.