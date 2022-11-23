Awareness of Zero Defect Zero Effect practices created

November 23, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI Awareness of Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices was created on Wednesday for the benefit of entrepreneurs in the region by the MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Chennai.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar chaired the meeting that entailed improving productivity and performance by changing the mind-set of manufacturers and making them more environment-conscious.

Joint Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office S. Suresh Babuji elaborated on the objectives:

Developing an Ecosystem for Zero Defect Manufacturing in MSMEs; promoting adaptation of Quality tools/systems and Energy Efficient manufacturing; enabling MSMEs for manufacture of quality products; encouraging MSMEs to constantly upgrade their quality standards in products and processes; driving manufacturing with adoption of Zero Defect production processes and without impacting the environment; and supporting ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Railway Divisional Manager Manish Agarwal; General Manager of Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, Shrish Kumar; Executive Director of BHEL, Tiruchi, S.V. Srinivasan; and General Manager of District Industries Centre Prabu J. Moses took part.

The MSME sector was represented by the president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association P. Rajappa.

The MSME Sustainable (ZED) certification scheme was launched during April 2022 by Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane, with the intent of making it a national movement and provide a road map for global competitiveness for the MSMEs.

The MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme is being implemented under the ‘Champions’ scheme of the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India, New Delhi.

