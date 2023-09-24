ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness lecture on disability held for parents

September 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD), Bharathidasan University (BDU), on Sunday, conducted a lecture on lifelong care for intellectually challenged adults for parents of children with disabilities.

Around 150 parents and 60 children with disabilities participated in the lecture, delivered by D. Gunasekar, Rehabilitation Officer, Department of Adult Independent Living, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai.

Inaugurating the programme, M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, BDU, expressed concern over the poor availability of treatment to persons with disabilities and the growing need for daycare facilities for such children.

The lecture is aimed at helping the parents to have a holistic understanding of the disability and learn techniques to nurture the children. It also covered diagnostic methods, therapies and techniques to manage children with disabilities, discussed methods to improve children’s talents, and resources available for the families of children with disabilities.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer; P. Maheswari, Director, Makkal Kalvi Niruvanam (JSS); Agri. Pon. Sundaram, President, Sirakugal- Special Children Parent’s Association and others took part.

