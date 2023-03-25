Awareness key to managing epilepsy, say doctors

March 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Epilepsy can be managed with timely medical assistance and regulated treatment, and increasing awareness of the disorder could help the public understand it better, according to experts.

March 26 is observed globally as ‘Purple Day’ to reduce the stigma of the neurological disorder. Electrical disturbances in the brain lead to seizures, or periods of abnormal behaviour, sensations and occasional loss of awareness. Epileptic seizures can be treated with the help of medicines or surgery.

“Public knowledge about epilepsy has definitely increased in Tiruchi because, unlike before, persons suffering epileptic fits are able to access care quickly. Due to rigorous pre-natal screening, the number of children being born with potential mental retardation has decreased significantly. Besides this, fewer birth injuries are being reported by pregnant women. as institutionalised maternal care and delivery has become the norm in Tamil Nadu,” M.M. Aleem, a city-based neurologist, told The Hindu.

However, Dr. Aleem adds that while viral infections linked to epilepsy have reduced, seizures caused by alcoholism and road traffic accident injuries are on the rise.

Surgery is necessary for patients who do not respond to anti-epilepsy drugs or suffer intolerable side effects from them, said S. Vijay Kumar, keyhole brain and spine surgeon, Neuro One Hospital, at a Purple Day awareness programme organised by the institution on Friday.

“Surgery can dramatically improve the quality of life for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. Its success depends on the accurate identification of the seizure focus,” said Dr. Vijay Kumar.

For those on medication, taking it for the entire prescribed course still remains a challenge. “Any seizure disorder requires the patient to continue the medicines for two to three years. But it has been observed that many people become complacent and stop taking their medicines when they feel some improvement. They do not realise that this will only prolong the treatment further when the seizures recur,” said E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.