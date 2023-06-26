Awareness events mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Awareness events and rallies were organised to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar administered the pledge against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at Jamal Mohamed College and flagged off a rally organised by the Tiruchi City Police to create awareness against the usage of drugs. Similarly, an awareness rally organised by Tiruchi district rural police was flagged off by Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, at Government Arts College at Thuvakudi.

In Mayiladuthurai, Collector AP. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha flagged off the awareness rally and folk drama against drug abuse organised by the Department of Prohibition at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.