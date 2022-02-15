Awareness event marks Epilepsy Day

It is important for people to seek medical attention: neurologists

As part of an awareness campaign to mark International Epilepsy Day, neurologists on Tuesday explained the causes and symptoms of the disorder and the importance of seeking medical attention at the earliest.

Held at Anna Science Centre – Planetarium here under the aegis of Public Neuro Health Awareness Forum and endorsed by Indian Academy of Neurology, the hour-long event featured speeches by E. Arunraj, Medical Superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and M.A. Aleem, Director, ABC Hospital.

Around 70 school students participated.

“It is important for youngsters to know the do’s and don’ts of epilepsy, and ways to seek medical help. Students did seem to know about the disease, and even asked questions about it. But we had to let them know that this disorder that causes brain seizures can be managed with adequate medication and precaution,” Dr. Arunraj told The Hindu.

“The GH holds an epilepsy clinic every Wednesday and advanced investigations and treatments are available easily,” he added.

Dr. Aleem spoke about the need to reduce the ‘treatment gap’, or the time lapse between diagnosis and medical attention for epilepsy. “Epilepsy can be caused by a genetic disorder or an acquired brain injury such as a trauma or stroke. There are many myths and superstitions associated with epilepsy that can delay people from consulting a medical professional. Making young people aware of the nature of the disease will be helpful in the long run,” he said.