May 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCH

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple authorities jointly conducted an awareness campaign among devotees on Friday on the ban on single use plastic items inside the temple premises.

The temple’s Joint Commissioner S. Marimuthu and the TNPCB, Tiruchi District Environment Engineer S. Sivaranjani along with officials circulated pamphlets to the devotees in this regard and distributed ‘manja pai’ (yellow cloth bags) to them. The awareness programme was carried out as per the advice of District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, a press release said.