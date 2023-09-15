Awareness campaign on mental health issues held

September 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A five-day event aimed at raising awareness of suicide prevention and mental health issues was held at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, near Tiruvarur.

Delivering the valedictory address on Friday, CUTN Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan emphasised the significance of joint family, a home library, listening to elders, focusing on a nutritious diet, and making discerning choices in online content consumption.

He urged faculty and students alike to strive for peace and harmony through higher education.

As part of the campaign which commenced on September 11, the Department of Psychology initiated ‘Espoir’, a Peer Counselling Training Programme, aimed to equip participants, essentially scholars and students with essential counselling skills, enabling them to offer peer support for individuals dealing with mental health challenges and self-harm concerns.

A Mental Health Awareness programme, named ‘Arivoli’ for school students in Classes X and XII, was also organised at CUTN Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trinity School, Tiruvarur and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nannilam. An e-pamphlet on ‘Suicide Prevention’ containing information on warning signs, risk and protective factors, myths and misconceptions surrounding suicide and helpline numbers to assist individuals to overcome suicidal thoughts, was release during the campaign period, according to a CUTN press release.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)