Awareness campaign on indigenous plants
Trees Trust along with Pasumai Sigaram Trust and Thanneer will launch an awareness campaign, ‘Maram, Mazhai, Magizhchi’, on indigenous and endangered plant species on May 21 and 22. Speaking to the reporters here on Thursday, P. Thomas of Trees Trust, said that the initiative intends to bring together plant enthusiasts, revive endangered tree species, grow more trees and prevent deforestation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.