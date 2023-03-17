Awareness campaign on ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ mission flagged off

March 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An awareness campaign on the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, which aims at addressing the learning gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among primary school students and ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, was launched in the city on Friday.

Collector M.Pradeep Kumar flagged off the campaign near the Central Bus Stand in the city. The programme would cover students of Classes 1 to 3 from government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. The campaign was launched by the State government in June to address learning gaps created by the prolonged closure of schools during the pandemic.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness among the public and students of the impact of the mission which seeks to make learning enjoyable. The campaign will cover Karur and Dindigul districts before culminating in Pudukottai on March 20.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar, in a press release, said that parents of students of classes 1 to 3 of government and aided schools would be invited to the schools on March 20 and 21 to be briefed on the activities taken up under the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission.

R. Balamurali, Chief Educational Officer, and other officials were present.