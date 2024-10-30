GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness campaign on eco-friendly Deepavali celebration held in Tiruchi

Published - October 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Awareness campaign being held in a residential area in Tiruchi.

Awareness campaign being held in a residential area in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation launched a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness and encourage residents to celebrate the festival of light in an eco-friendly manner this year.

The awareness campaign titled “Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali” kicked off on Monday and will continue till November 3. A team of about 35 Corporation employees are being engaged in creating door-to-door awareness programmes to sensitise residents in all five zones to use eco-friendly green crackers and to celebrate a pollution-free Deepavali. Awareness campaigns were also conducted in schools and colleges in the city about eco-friendly celebrations.

They appealed to residents, emphasising the safe disposal of firecracker waste. After bursting the firecrackers, people were told to collect the firecracker waste and hand it over separately to the conservancy workers during everyday collection.

Residents were also asked to segregate waste as biodegradable and non-biodegradable before handing it over to sanitary workers at the doorstep. They were administered with a pledge not to use plastic and to keep the locality clean after the celebrations. It urges people to follow the refuse, reduce, reuse, and recycle policy and not to discard any plastic material in the open.

“This way, we can reduce the waste accumulation on roadsides post celebrations and make recycling easier and alleviating the burden on sanitary workers. Awareness on bursting crackers in a safe manner was imparted to them,” said a senior Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged people to celebrate noiseless and pollution-free Deepavali and to burst firecrackers only at the permitted time, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the day. They have asked people to only burst eco-friendly green crackers, not to use high-decibel firecrackers, and not to burst firecrackers near hospitals, schools, religious places, huts and other fire-prone locations to ensure the safety of the people.

