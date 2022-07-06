Awareness camp on zoonotic diseases held

An awareness camp on zoonotic diseases was held at the Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, on Wednesday where free anti-rabies vaccination was provided.

Its dean Narmatha stressesd the need to follow routine vaccination schedule for pets and the need to be aware of the zoonotic diseases. A total of 164 pets were vaccinated at the camp held to commemorate the World Zoonoses Day. Exhibits were displayed and pamphlets were distributed to the pet owners and public, says a press release.

In Pudukottai, the Wilmut Club of Biotechnology of the Department of Biotechnology, J.J. College of Arts and Science, organised a seminar on the disease and its prevention.

A. Nagasathya, Assistant Professor and Head, Dept. of Zoology, Govt. Arts and Science College for Women, Pudukkottai, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a harsh reminder of the age-old threat posed by zoonoses or zoonotic diseases, which are transmitted from animals to humans.

She explained different types of zoonotic diseases and emphasised the need to strengthen research on zoonotic pathogens to pre-empt the diseases and protect human health and world economies. G. Manigandan, Head, Department of Biotechnology, J.J.College of Arts and Science, spoke on zoonotic infections and control strategies to prevent future pandemics.