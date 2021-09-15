Women get awards

Six women were given the Munnodi Penmani Awards 2021 at the International Women’s Day celebration at the Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Wednesday. Organised by the Department of Women's Studies, the theme of this year’s observation was ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.’

M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, BDU delivered the presidential address and presented the awards to the six winners - S. Lakshmi Ganesan for her contribution to folk arts, G.S. Vijayalakshmi, an environment activist, M. Rajadarshini, a sportsperson, M. Mumtaj, a social worker, N.K. Hemalatha, a school teacher, Aruna Dinakaran, an academician, and S. Uma Maheswari, a social worker. Three more women who were nominated were also honoured - Saratha Nanbi Arooran for her services to Tamil language, C. Jayabharathi, a young Sahitya Akademi awardee, and S. Sakuntaka Srinivasan, consumer rights activist.

Writer A.Jayabharathi alias Manushi, G. Gopinath, Registrar, N. Manimekalai, Chair, Social Sciences, M. Lalli, Member Syndicate were among others who took part in the department celebration held now after being postponed due to the pandemic in March this year.