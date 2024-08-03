ADVERTISEMENT

Awards presented at R.R. Sabha’s memorial programme

Published - August 03, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatic vocalists Srikrishna Mohan and Sriramkumar Mohan (also known as Trichur Brothers) inaugurated Rasika Ranjana Sabha’s annual L.V. Memorial programme on Saturday by presenting the event’s titular award to Sumedha Vijaya Ganesh.

Senior stage technician R. Kalyanasundaram was honoured with a purse during the event, being held at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the music competitions organised by R.R. Sabha recently.

This was followed by a concert by the Trichur Brothers, accompanied by Vishvesh Chandrasekhar on the violin and Kishore Ramesh on mridangam.

The sabha’s four-day memorial schedule includes vocal concerts by E. Anirudh and K. Ramesh on August 4, a violin duo recital by G.J.R. Krishnan and Vijaylakshmi on Monday. R. Aaravamudachariar will present the Harikatha Choodikodutha Chudarkodi on Tuesday.

Admission is free to the public. All events begin by 5 p.m.

