GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awards presented at R.R. Sabha’s memorial programme

Published - August 03, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatic vocalists Srikrishna Mohan and Sriramkumar Mohan (also known as Trichur Brothers) inaugurated Rasika Ranjana Sabha’s annual L.V. Memorial programme on Saturday by presenting the event’s titular award to Sumedha Vijaya Ganesh.

Senior stage technician R. Kalyanasundaram was honoured with a purse during the event, being held at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the music competitions organised by R.R. Sabha recently.

This was followed by a concert by the Trichur Brothers, accompanied by Vishvesh Chandrasekhar on the violin and Kishore Ramesh on mridangam.

The sabha’s four-day memorial schedule includes vocal concerts by E. Anirudh and K. Ramesh on August 4, a violin duo recital by G.J.R. Krishnan and Vijaylakshmi on Monday. R. Aaravamudachariar will present the Harikatha Choodikodutha Chudarkodi on Tuesday.

Admission is free to the public. All events begin by 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Carnatic Classical / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.